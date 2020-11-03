Civil Hospital lady doctor abducted

FAISALABAD: A lady doctor of Civil Hospital was abducted from Canal Road here on Monday. Reportedly, Dr Kashaf Qayyum was going to perform her duty on a rickshaw when accused car riders stopped her rickshaw and allegedly abducted her. Madina Town police have registered a case. Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police arrested over a dozen youth on the charge of performing objectionable dance in a marriage function at Afzal Park.

TWO COPS ARRESTED: Sargodha Road police on Monday arrested two police constables of Gulistan Colony police-post on the charge of blackmailing citizens and receiving heavy amount from them. The police arrested accused cops Rashid and Ashiq Ali while their third accomplice Nusrat Bibi fled. The police have registered a case.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two persons, including a woman, committed suicide here on Monday. Farzana Bibi had contracted marriage with Irfan Ahmad a few years back. The couple had developed difference over some issues. On the day of the incident, Farzana Bibi ended her life by self-immolation.

Faizan Ahmad of Tandlianwala also committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills after quarrelling with his parents.