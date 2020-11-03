‘Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery to help resolve citizens’ complaints’

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was held at the Circuit House on Monday.

A number of senior officers, including Senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, attended the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry and listened to the problems of the citizens. Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General / Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officials, Assistant Director Land Record Centre City and the Sadar, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and patwaris were also present.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was being held on first working day of every month and problems would be solved on the spot. He appreciated the steps taken by the district administration in resolving the issues related to the citizens’ revenue department immediately and said that this initiative had radically changed the centuries old pattern. He said that he visited districts and tehsils in the province and listening public complaints. He said that the Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry would not only solve the problems of the people but also increase their confidence.

The commissioner said that the officers in all four districts and tehsils of the division were listening to the public issues during the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the problems of the people were being addressed by listening to the problems related to the Revenue Department under one roof.

He said that speedy resolution of issues and grievances related to the Revenue Department, including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate and other revenue matters, were being solved on the spot. He said that officers of the Revenue Department were also directed to ensure their presence.

JHANG: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was held at the Tehsil Council Hall on Monday to resolve the complaints of the people related to the Revenue Department.

However, the exercise allegedly proved fruitless for the visitors as their complaints were again forwarded to the same officers by overlooking the facts.

Punjab Minister for Sports Taimoor Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Aslam Khan Bharwana also remained present there to help the aggrieved persons.

The visitors, including Barkatullah, Haji Muhammad Hussain, Umar Baloch and Nasir Khan, pointed out that maximum staff was posted in the district since the rule of the previous government and they had managed to develop a good relationship with the political bigwigs to secure their postings in the district.

The aggrieved citizens said that even after utilising millions of public funds, revenue record of urban circles had not been computerised till now.

The Computerised Land Record Centre had also converted into a source of earning for the department, as people who paid high fee being served on a priority basis while ordinary applicants kept in waiting for months, they added.

When contacted, ADC Revenue Shahid Abbas said that under the supervision of the DC/District Collector, all complaints received in the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry would be resolved by taking action against inefficient staff if required.

OKARA: On the order of the Punjab government, the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was organised on Monday for providing guidance, awareness, particularly in revenue matters to the people.

It was conveyed by Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali. The DC listened to the problems of the people and issued necessary orders on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the step would provide solutions to the problems faced by the people regarding revenue matters. He told that red-tapism had been ended in the offices and the officials had been made responsible for listening to the people’s complaints and provide relief to them. The DC directed the officers and officials of the government departments not to use delaying tactics in any applicant’s case.

He said that the land and property issues were the most important matters and all complaints and problems must be resolved immediately.

KASUR: The Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was held here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali had convened the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry in the lawn of the DC Complex. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, ADC-G Shabbir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar were also present.