Murtaza Wahab slams raid on NICVD, urges NAB to probe ‘bigger issues’

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab held a press conference on Monday in response to the National Accountability Bureau’s recent ‘raid’ on the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, Geo News reported.

On Thursday, October 29, a five-member NAB team, without issuing a prior notice, raided the NICVD in a bid to probe alleged financial and administrative irregularities at the institute. Speaking to journalists, Wahab condemned the action, adding that raiding a hospital that houses hundreds of patients is inappropriate.

“The Sindh government does not have a problem with the investigation itself, but the way the NAB members probed the staffers was disrespectful and uncalled for,” he maintained. “We are committed to serving humanity and will continue our mission despite all the hurdles and undue criticism from the PTI government.”

Citing some statistics about the services and performance of the NICVD, Wahab claimed that the institute has been acknowledged as the biggest, state-of-the-art cardiac healthcare facility in South Asia, as well as the largest primary-angioplasty centre in the world.

“The NAB does not seem to be concerned about real issues. They are not investigating the ongoing wheat and flour shortage, or the unprecedented hike in sugar prices – problems that directly affect the masses,” he complained. “Instead, the bureau is questioning doctors and paramedics who are only serving humanity.”