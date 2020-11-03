Protests against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group on Monday continued protests against the illegal and unjustified long incarceration of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and hoped that the dawn of justice to him

will rise and will be released soon.

The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group along with journalists organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, continued their protest and chanted the slogans and raised placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been illegally detained for last 234 days.

The speakers at the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi praised the courage of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for not compromising on his principled stance of freedom of media in the country. They said the Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up the bail application of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman today (Tuesday) and it is hoped that he will get justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in Lahore journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group continued protests against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday for the 212th consecutive day. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 234 days under NAB custody over a 35-years old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations.

Staging demonstration outside the Jang offices, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for backing out on his 20-years claims to turn Pakistan into a Medina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to hoodwink masses and win elections through media support. Imran Khan, they said, had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of PTI regime. They said that Mir Shakil was detained despite that no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges of 35 years old property exchange case nor any formal case was registered.

Likewise in Karachi, a big group of lawyers, journalist organisations, bar leaders and Pakistan Sports Welfare Association protested against the prolonged detention of the groupâ€™s Editor-in- Chief. Addressing the protesters, the President Pakistan Sports Welfare Association, Shahida Parveen Kiyani, remarked that free media is the barometer to gauge the status of democracy in a country and it cannot be overlooked. Kiyani condemned the governmentâ€™s vengeful campaign against the Jang-Geo Group, saying that such misadventures will hurt the countryâ€™s image. She said that instead of settling personal scores, the government should focus on controlling the inflation which has put poor people on the brink of food insecurity, which she claimed was unprecedented in the history of the country.

Others who spoke at the demonstration included PSWAâ€™s Haji Ghulam Muhammad Khan, bar leader Barrister Ghulam Abbas, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederationâ€™s secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Employees Unionâ€™s general secretary Dara Zafar, Javed Press Employees Unionâ€™s general secretary Rana Yusuf and Association of Camera Journalists Pakistanâ€™s general secretary Farhan Ilyas.