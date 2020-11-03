US goes to polls today

WASHINGTON: The United States will vote on Tuesday (today) to decide its next president after one of the most chaotic campaigns in history amid social and political unrest across the country. As the US grapples with the economic and health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and the looming threat of climate change, voters are choosing between two candidates to steer one of the world's major powers through an increasingly uncertain future.

President Donald Trump, voted in four years ago as the 45th US president, is the candidate for the Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), reports the international media.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served as the 47th US vice president alongside President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, is the nominee for the Democratic Party. The 2020 US presidential election is held on Tuesday, November 3. The first polls close at 7pm local time on the east coast, which is 11am AEDT on Wednesday, November 4. All polls will close by 9pm EST on November 3, which is 1pm AEDT on Wednesday, November 4.

Meanwhile, uncertainty about potential post-election civil unrest is escalating the pressure on retailers, many of which are already under stress during the coronavirus pandemic. After the COVID-19 business shutdowns began to lift over the summer, stores often found themselves having to enforce mask-wearing and limiting the number of shoppers, measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Now faced with a withering holiday shopping season, they also are confronted with the potential for unrest in the wake of the 2020 election. With the results of a hotly contested presidential election at risk of being delayed beyond Tuesday's Election Day, the possibility of violence and damage to stores worries retailers.

Civil unrest is still fresh in the minds of many after protests earlier this year following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer.

Large gatherings in more than a dozen cities and towns also took place across the US last month after there was no indictment for police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor. And summer-long protests occurred on the streets of Portland, Oregon, where clashes erupted between anti-fascist "antifa" protesters and right-wing groups.

Post-election violence worries 3 out of 4 voters, with just 1 in 4 saying they are "very confident" there will be a peaceful transfer of power should Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump, a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found.

"There are plenty of reasons to expect some chaos if the election is close in the battleground states. But there is a difference between chaos and turmoil involving vandalism and looting," said Mauro Guillén, a political economist and author of "2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything."

Several retailers like CVS and Target temporarily closed some locations or curbed hours after the late May protests over Floyd's death. Some stores closed because of damage to their property while others shut down because of local curfews prompted by the protests.

The plywood is still up for some major retailers after the summer protests, "but a casual walk around the downtown areas of American cities suffices to (show) not that most businesses are not turning their stores into fortresses," Guillén said. "Still, businesses should prepare for the worst. Their customers and employees deserve it."

Business owners – big and small – and state and local officials are uneasy. Even last week there have been flare-ups in Washington D.C., with a protest following the fatal accident that killed a moped rider who police had tried to pull over during a traffic stop, and in Philadelphia after the shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.

"Unlike other elections it's the time after November 3 that we have to be very, very sensitive to," said Charles Ramsey, former police chief in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and an advisor to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which met Friday with the Major Cities Chiefs Association to discuss security on and after Election Day.

While Walmart on Thursday confirmed it had pulled guns and ammunition from the sales floor to head off the potential theft of firearms should stores be ransacked amid any post-election unrest, the decision was reversed Friday with the firearms beginning to return to the floor.

Many major retailers contacted did not want to comment about any post-election precautions being taken, but Target and Home Depot – two of the many retail chains that during the summer began requiring customers to wear face masks – did respond with sweeping statements.

"We take precautions to foster a safe environment in our stores because our top priority is the safety of our team members and guests," Target said in a statement.

"We make decisions about the operations of our stores on a case by case basis, as we have when protests have occurred in our communities before."

Similarly, Home Depot said: “We're always evaluating the security needs of all our locations and actively plan for many situations, including the political environment. We can't share specifics, as that would be counterproductive to our efforts, but our teams are very focused on the safety of our associates and customers.”

Many small business owners are anxious, too, according to a survey of 1,000 conducted this month by small-business software provider Womply.

While 73% of small business owners list the pandemic as their main concern heading into the election, almost 1 in 5 (18%) listed protests and civil unrest as their main concern, the survey found.

The National Retail Federation, which counts 18,000 business among its members, has been prepping businesses for potential post-election disorder. Last week, the group held an online session about preventing and de-escalating conflict, and how to prepare for the potential for post-election unrest.

"There’s certainly a chance that we could be facing, no matter what happens, property damage threats and violence," said Stephanie Martz, the NRF's chief administrative officer and general counsel.

At the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, executive vice president and chief policy officer Neil Bradley says, "We hope this is a lot like Y2K with a lot of discussion about something that just never really happens."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation, and several other business groups including the Retail Industry Leaders Association issued a statement Oct. 27 asking people to show patience and confidence in the voting process.

“This election, tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail, and it may be days or even weeks until the outcome is settled. Even under normal circumstances, it can take time to finalize results," the statement read. "We urge all Americans to support the process set out in our federal and state laws and to remain confident in our country’s long tradition of peaceful and fair elections."

Declining levels of trust in the country's institutions have coupled with "heights of polarization," Bradley said. "The combination of those two things, combined with a country that is already on edge over so many other issues from racial injustice to the pandemic, presents a situation in which there is the need to emphasize trust and calm and patience."

Chuck Lovell, the police chief in Portland, Oregon, where protests ran for months this summer at one point escalating into a riot, has been urging business owners to monitor Twitter for police updates and news of possible events such as protests happening around their businesses.

Portland Police are partnering with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police to meet with local business organizations to prevent and prepare for potential problems. "Increase public safety by removing sandwich boards, furniture, and secure dumpsters outside of your business prior to events so these objects cannot be used as projectiles, barricades or fuel for fires," reads a note signed by Lovell and addressed to businesses. Flyers with police recommendations have been distributed to business owners and building owners with ongoing projects.