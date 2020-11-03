NAB committed to rooting out corruption: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that performance review of the NAB Headquarters and all its regional bureaus will be conducted at the end of the year.

This was stated by the NAB chairman while presiding over a meeting held to review the latest progress on implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by NAB authorities. He said performance review would be conducted under the Quantified Grading System to further improve performance of the officers/officials with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in operational efficiency index, rationalised workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision.

The DG Operations informed the meeting that out of 179 mega corruption cases, the NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process, he added.

The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability (PGA), DG Operations, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers, including all DGs of regional bureaus, via video link at the NAB Headquarters.