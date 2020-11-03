No school closure despite corona surge in country, minister clarifies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood said Monday that schools and other educational institutions are not being closed despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

“Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are not being closed,” he announced via a tweet. He stated that government will continue monitoring the health of students, teachers and school staff but at the moment no such decision (about closures) has been made.

Shafqat’s tweet comes a day after Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas also dismissed speculation that schools across the province were not being closed due to rising cases of the novel virus.