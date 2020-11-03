People want accountability on anti-Pak narrative: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the people of Pakistan want accountability on the anti-Pakistan narrative at Gujranwala, Quetta public meetings and desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid,”

In tweets on Monday the minister made it clear that their (PDM) attempt of spreading poison against the state institutions to appease the enemy would not be allowed to succeed. In another tweet, the minister said the leadership of the opposition should not be mistaken that the statement of former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will be put on the back burner. Shibli claimed that the root cause of the disease of the country's economy was PDM, while their talk of the national economy’s treatment was ridiculous.

Addressing senior PML-N leader, the minister remarked that Shahid Khaqan, if you lose the election from your native constituency then it would be called rigging and if you win from Lahore then the process would be considered transparent. “The nation is fed up with your political hypocrisy,” he said, referring to the opposition. The clan of ‘Banarasi thugs’, he contended, was taking a new look not for public interest but for their own interest.

Meanwhile, the minister congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA). “Congratulations to Mian Amir Mehmood on his election as Chairman, Salman Iqbal and Mir Ibrahim as Vice Chairman, Shakeel Masood as Secretary General, Ahmed Zubairi as Joint Secretary and Muhammad Athar Qazi as Finance Secretary,” the minister said.

He emphasised that the electronic media was having a profound effect on societies and that it was playing a key role in decision making, formation of public opinion and awareness of the people.