PM Imran Khan didn’t address political event: GB CEC

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan on Monday dismissed criticism over PM Imran Khan attending a public gathering in the northern region ahead of elections.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, he said the premier participated at the independence day celebrations. “It was not a political gathering,” he asserted, stressing that action would be taken against violation of election rules.

PM Imran Khan has come under scrutiny for addressing a rally on Sunday where he announced provisional-provincial status for GB. The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

He declined to announce any development package for the region owing to the Election Commission’s restriction due to the upcoming elections. However, he assured the people that his government was resolved to uplift the backward areas, including GB, Balochistan, western districts of Punjab and interior Sindh, and their people.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Sunday lamented the prime minister and federal ministers violate code of conduct by running political campaigns and urged the CEC to take notice.

“The prime minister and a federal minister is running the campaign of their party illegally in Gilgit-Baltistan which is clear violation of the code of conduct of the elections and a pre-polling rigging,” she said while commenting on the prime minister address' in GB on Sunday.