Punjab CM Usman Buzdar blasts opposition for talking against institutions

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are frustrated, adding that the elements bent upon weakening the national interest are devoid of intellect and wisdom.

In a statement, the chief minister maintained that the opposition leaders lacked political acumen, adding that unnatural alliance was going to disintegrate soon. The opposition alliance has lost ground and it is better the opposition should realise facts, the CM advised. Those who are talking against the institutions for the sack of regaining power are not loyal to the nation, he said. The politics demand dignity and suave behaviour and the indecent style of politics will not succeed. The state institutions are the pride of the nation, CM concluded.