â€˜PPP to establish next unit of Karachi-based NICVD in GBâ€™

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party, after emerging victorious in the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, will establish the next unit of the Karachi-based National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in that region.

The Sindh Law and Environment Adviser, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated this on Monday while speaking at a press conference. Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that the health treatment units of NICVD would be expanded to all over the country. He said that healthcare services being provided by the NICVD had been expanded to 10 districts of the province since the Sindh government had assumed the control of the hospital under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said that the NICVD was also managing 14 chest pain units in Karachi and four similar units in other districts of Sindh for urgent cardiac care to patients.

The Sindh CMâ€™s adviser said the NICVD had become a world-recognized healthcare institution and was also the hospital doing the largest number of primary angioplasty procedures all over the world. He said that the NICVD had provided free-of-charge treatment services to some 7,465,000 patients from 2015 till August, 2020.

Barrister Wahab condemned the recent raid of the National Accountability Bureau on NICVD in Karachi saying that such an action was highly lamentable against a healthcare institution constantly doing humanitarian work. This shows the welfare institutions of the province were being targeted during the regime of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

He said that they had no objection to any inquiry being conducted against the NICVD but conducting a raid on the hospital was an objectionable act.

To a question, he said that the inquiry committee of Sindh government constituted to probe into the incident related to the inspector general of Sindh Police had been conducting its proceedings in-camera and those could not be divulged to the media.