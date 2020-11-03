Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wahdat moot on 4th

ISLAMABAD: A Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wahdat Conference under the aegis of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Milli Yakjehti Council will be held on November 4 in the federal capital.

Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri will attend the moot as the chief guest. According to Allama Maqsood Domki, central spokesperson of the MWM, all the arrangements for the conference have been completed.

He said tolerance and respect for beliefs are a fundamental part of our religion and part of the enlightened teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while the forces sowing the seeds of hypocrisy in the name of religion were tools of satanic forces and enemies of Islam.

In order to defeat arrogance, he emphasised that true teachings of Islam must be made a beacon. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the centre of unity for the Muslims. “And it is the source of power, which can save the Muslim Ummah from humiliation by holding it firmly and through the Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wahdat Conference, the message of brotherhood, unity and love will be spread across the country. We will not allow the forces that want to see brother fighting brother to flourish,” he added.