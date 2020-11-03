close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 3, 2020

Private university sealed for non compliance of corona SOPs

Our Correspondent Â 
November 3, 2020

LAHORE: The district administration continued to mobilise its field formations to implement corona SOPs and sealed a private university here Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah visited the University of Lahore Campus on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz and sealed the campus. The campus was sealed due to non-compliance of corona SOPs, he said adding that the staff and students at the university were neither wearing face masks nor observing social distancing. The DC issued instructions for strict implementation of corona SOPs.

