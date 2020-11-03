close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 3, 2020

Three of a family die in roof collapse

National

PESHAWAR: Three members of a family died and five others were wounded when the roof of a house caved in at the Pawaka village on Monday. An official of Rescue 1122 said ambulances were rushed after the roof of the house of one Nasir in Pawaka village collapsed. The official said Nasir and his two sons died in the incident while his wife and four children sustained injuries.

