Sindh govt’s move to raise wheat price unwise: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the decision of the Sindh government to increase the support price of wheat up to Rs 2,000 per 40 kilogram is unwise as it will not only create imbalance in the market but also increase flour price sharply.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said this move of Sindh government would increase the role of middleman in the market and besides inflation it would not be possible for farmers to cultivate any other crop other than wheat. He said it was important to keep the prices of wheat in line with the global market and if the prices were high then wheat could not be exported and would remain surplus in country.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the Punjab government has recommended a price of Rs 1,600 to 1,700 per 40kg of wheat which is realistic. He said the provincial government is providing wheat to flour mills at Rs 1,475 per 40kg after which a 20-kg bag of flour is being given at Rs 860. He questioned that if wheat is purchased at Rs 2,000 per 40kg then the flour will not be in the access of common man.

The Food Minister pointed out that Punjab government was indebted to the tune of Rs 450 billion for subsidy on wheat and monthly a heavy amount is being spent in this regard.

He said that the Sindh government had also shown negligence and incompetence earlier in releasing wheat to the flour mills on time and now another inappropriate step has been taken by fixing the price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per 40-kg. This decision should be reconsidered as no government can afford such expensive wheat, he concluded.