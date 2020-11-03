2 street criminals held; motorbikes and weapons recovered

Islamabad:Islamabad Crime investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested two street criminals and recovered snatched cash, six motorbikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iabal , ASIs Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Hussain and others. This team arrested two gangsters identified as

Ghulam Abbas s/o Muhammad Aslam resident of Madina Colony district Sargodha and Imran s/o Muhammad Nawaz resident of Chack 66 District Sargodha.Police also recovered snatched Cash, mobile phones, six stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Ramana, Karachi Company and Golrar police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.