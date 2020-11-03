FAS members hold virtual meeting

Islamabad:The Floral Art Society (FAS), Rawalpindi-Islamabad chapter (now known as ‘Magnolia’) responded readily to the call by the administration for practicing social distancing, by organising another virtual meeting instead of a physical one like they did last month.

Members from other national chapters also attended the meeting. The programme titled, ‘My Succulent Garden’ was a hands on workshop by Ghazala Abdullah, who has been dubbed as the ‘Succulent Queen’ by her admirers!

Members were eager to learn as they were supplied with the required basic materials like sand, clay, manure and gravel for the soil, along with a clay container, while marble chips, stones, bark, seashells were given as accessories to add interest and space in the creation. Ghazala is good at explaining and she guided the members step by step in creating a succulent garden, describing in detail what is required to do so and why. She emphasized the importance of knowing that planting succulents demands a different type of soil preparation and a watering regimen.

She then guided the members as she would for a floral exhibit - to be aware of different elements of design. To create interest, she encouraged the use of succulents of different heights, color and texture and used the accessories to complement the whole mini garden, which could be developed in a flower pot or in the open, indoors or outdoors. Members remained busy in developing their own gardens with the materials provided to them, following the steps shown by Ghazala.

In conclusion, the newly elected president, Farhana Azim, thanked the members who had worked hard to make the zoom meeting possible and Ghazala for conducting the workshop, highlighting her skills as a floral artist, her creativity and originality along with her passion for flowers and knowledge through experience! Waqar-un-Nisa Bolani was congratulated on winning a prize in yet another virtual competition conducted by NAFAS.

She also informed that Magnolia Chapter has their Instagram page, where their latest work is displayed and the Facebook account would be upgraded to showcase the work and skills of members and reflect their activities. She also informed that the new National Coordinating committee had been formed and all six chapters, now known by their individual names, will be work for the propagation of floral art.