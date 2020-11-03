13,101 candidates to appear in Matric supple exams

Rawalpindi: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi Matric supplementary examination 2020 will commence from November 7. According to RBISE spokesman, roll no slips have been dispatched to regular candidates at their respective institutions while private candidates will receive slips at their residential addresses.

In case the candidate has not received the roll no slip, are advised to download slips from board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact their institution. As many as 13,101 candidates would appear in the examination for which 53 examination centres have been set up in the board’s jurisdiction, he added.