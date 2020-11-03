MCR officers sent to Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi: The Anti-Corruption Court, Rawalpindi special judge Muhammad Masroor Zaman has sent four of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officers to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand on Monday.

The court has sent MCR Superintendent Malik Muhammad Aslam, former Town Officer Planning (TOP) Tariq Aziz, Building Inspector Ijaz Raza and former Building Inspector Sufi Muhammad Javed to Adiala Jail on corruption charges. Several other senior officers including Town Officer (Regulation) Malik Tousif are under investigation in this case.

In 2017, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi Deputy Director (Investigation) Amjad Shahzad had filed an FIR against MCR officers, allegedly involved in corruption cases.