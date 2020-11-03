Police arrest 1,423 beggars

Rawalpindi:The city traffic police have arrested 1,423 professional beggars from various roads, squares, outside the shopping malls and mosques during the last month, informed the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman on Monday.

According to details, cases were registered against 26 professional beggars under 9-Vagrancy Act at different police stations.Chief Traffic Officer Syed Akbar Ali said special squads had been constituted to arrest the professional beggars from the city.

He made it clear that professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.He said the traffic police would continue action against them.On the other hand, professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession.Mosques and other religious places are also amongst the most profitable sources for the professional beggars.