12 outlaws including 7 drug pushers held

Islamabad:Islamabad police has arrested 12 outlaws including 7 drug pusher and recovered huge cache of hashish, wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against criminals and drug dealers/smugglers.

Following these directions, Kohsar police arrested two drug pushers namely Shahzad Anyat and Bilal Sadiq and recovered 2.260 kilogram hashish from their possession. Bani Gala police arrested accuse Mohsin and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested three drug pushers namely Muhammad Ikram, Sher Khan and Noor Zaman and recovered 1.085 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Khanna police arrested a drug pusher namely Khalil Ahmed and recovered 1.090 kilogram hashish from him, while police team also arrested accused Shahzad Massih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramana police arrested a bootlegger namely Shahbaz and recovered 20 wine bottles and 80 tin beer from him, while police team also arrested a bike lifter namely Bashrat Manzoor and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Golra police arrested accused Abid Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.