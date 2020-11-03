4 deaths, 149 more cases of COVID-19 in a day

Rawalpindi:After confirmation of another 149 patients positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district, the total number of patients so far reported from the region has crossed the figure of 27,000 while another four deaths caused by the virus in the region has taken death toll to 548.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the outbreak is getting more and more intense in this region of the country for the last one month or so as in last one week, the virus has claimed as many as 10 lives in ICT and 13 in Rawalpindi district. It is important that 1,311 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in last seven days making situation much alarming.

According to many health experts, the population in the region is at greater risk of contracting illness as almost all businesses, offices and educational institutions are operating in the twin cities and individuals are seldom following SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus. Experts believe that it is time for the concerned government authorities to think over shutting down educational institutions and limit business activities.

In last 24 hours, all the four patients died of the illness were residents of Rawalpindi district. All the four patients were males having over 60 years of age. Three of them died here in town at Holy Family Hospital and one at Fauji Foundation Hospital.

In last 24 hours, another 119 patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to over 20,000 on Monday. To date, a total of 20,089 patients have been tested positive from federal capital of which 222 have lost their lives and 18209 have recovered. On Monday, there were 1658 active cases of the disease in ICT.

As many as 30 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,975 of which 326 have died of the disease and 6,379 have recovered.

At present, a total of 29 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in the district while 244 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that the number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district has jumped to 513 on Monday that was 333 last week, on October 26.