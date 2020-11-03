PTI office-bearers

LAHORE:The elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) women wing district north Lahore took oath of their office here on Monday.

The oath was administered by PTI women wing central president Dr Nosheen Hamid at a simple oath-taking ceremony held at the residence of senior vice president of PTI women wing central Punjab Maleeha Hussain. Those who took oath included PTI district north Lahore president Aisha Khalid, senior vice president Rubina Akhtar, vice presidents Shaheena Kausar and Farhana Farooq, general secretary Amna Amir Khalil, additional general secretary Madiha Waqas, deputy general secretary Samina Mano and Fauzia Sanaullah and members governing body Humera Hunain, Syeda Shahzadi, Farhat Baig, Atia Saad and Rubina Yaqoob. The ceremony was also attended by PTI women wing central Punjab president Sania Kamran, Seemi Ezdi, Nasreen Tariq, Nighat Mehmood, Shabnam Jahangir, Rubi Shaheen, and other office-bearers.