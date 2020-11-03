Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber involved in dozens of cases of murder and injury on resistance during robbery incidents was killed in an alleged police encounter in Manga Mandi here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shamshir alias Shami Chabeel. He was hiding near Manga Mandi. A police team led by Manga Mandi SHO Javed Iqbal Cheema raided an area where he was hiding. An encounter between the police party and the robber took place in which the robber was killed, the police claimed. The suspect was involved dacoities, murder and injury during robberies. He received extortion worth hundreds of millions of rupees. He committed crimes in various parts of Punjab including Lahore, said SP Sadr Hafeez-ul-Rehman Bugti. He said police were investigating the matter.