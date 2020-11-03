More witnesses summoned in Cheema case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:AN accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against LDA’s former director general Ahad Khan Cheema until 5 November after recording statement of a prosecution witness. The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness namely Amir Ali. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing along with extending judicial remand of Cheema for the same date.