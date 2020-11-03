Pakistan rescue team’s services highlighted

LAHORE:Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed, congratulated and wished happy anniversary to Pakistan Rescue Team at a cake-cutting ceremony held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore. It is a great honour for Pakistan that Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy is the first United Nations INSARAG Certified disaster response team in South Asia, he said.

Dr Rizwan Naseer inaugurated a plan for further establishment of 36 light search and rescue teams in every district of Punjab in line with guidelines of United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards for disaster response. Speaking on the occasion, he said every member of the Pakistan Rescue Team from top to bottom deserves appreciation as everybody has its own role to meet the international standards for disaster response.