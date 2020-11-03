Varsity sealed for defying corona SOPs

LAHORE:The district administration continued to mobilise its field formations to implement corona SOPs and sealed a private university here Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah visited the University of Lahore Campus on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz and sealed the campus.

The campus was sealed due to non-compliance of corona SOPs, he said adding that the staff and students at the university were neither wearing face masks nor observing social distancing. The DC issued instructions for strict implementation of corona SOPs.

Training programme: The inaugural ceremony of five-day Leadership and Management Training programme being organised by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) for Vice-Chancellors (VCs) was held at a hotel here Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, PHEC chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that through inspiring leadership, effective management and modeling best practices, universities could cope with the emerging challenges in higher education and achieve good governance on the campuses.

More than 30 VCs of public sector universities from various cities of Punjab are attending the programme. On the occasion, Dr Fazal Ahmad said that due to changing global situation, the universities were facing tremendous challenges regarding academics, research and administration. He added that the training programme would help the VCs to develop a new insight for better intuitional planning and growth through sharing of experiences and best practices implemented by the eminent higher education institutions and seasoned VCs.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the PHEC commission members, including Imran Masood, Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr Irfana Marium and Dr Khaleeq-ur-Rehman who also addressed the participants.

The programme will address a wide range of topics on leadership and management, including developing teaching excellence, roles of students and faculty, quality enhancement mechanisms, financial management in universities, leveraging Information Technology and Institutional Transformation. The programme will conclude on 6 November.

UOE meeting: A get together of BS Ed Alumni Students Association of the University of Education was held here on Monday. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest. While welcoming the guests, he said he always welcomed the idea of alumni meetings as it created a special relationship between the university and its old students for mutual benefits.