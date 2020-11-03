183 units sealed, 223 FIRs lodged in anti-smog drive

LAHORE:Punjab EPA Director General Dr Khurram Shahzad has warned all the District Officers Environment (DOEs) that no negligence will be tolerated during anti-smog campaigns and there will be no holiday till December 31.

The DG was addressing a video link meeting with all district officers of Punjab EPA held here on Monday at a committee room of the head office. During the meeting, he reviewed the work performance of all district officers and issued necessary directions for further improvement on going anti-smog campaigns.

DOEs informed the meeting about action taken against the industries using the substandard fuel like tyres, rubber, or hazardous plastic waste. So far 223 FIRs have been lodged while 183 units have been sealed by the DOEs during anti-smog campaigns.

The DOEs informed the meeting about the measures of complete closures of brick kilns all over Punjab from November 7. Dr Khurram directed all the DOEs that strict action will be taken against the field staff if there would be any negligence in sealing the old technology brick kilns, furthermore, he said that after the shutdown of brick kilns their surveillance would be mandatory so that no one could operate the brick kiln during night hours. The pace of anti-smog will be continued even after the smog period so that we would not have to face another smog season in coming year, Dr Khurram added.