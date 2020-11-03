Punjab reports three COVID-19 deaths

LAHORE:Three Covid-19 patients died and another 283 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,365 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 104,554 in the province. Out of a total of 104,554 infections in Punjab, 101,774 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 8,585 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,602,262 in the province.

After 2,365 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,471 patients, 4,718 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Dengue cases: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 199, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Monday.

Both the patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore. Nine dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 76 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 31 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 673 houses in Rawalpindi, 40 houses in Faisalabad and 25 houses in Lahore in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 51 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi, 37 outdoor places in Faisalabad and 12 outdoor spots in Gujranwala in the last one week.

Open court: District Administration Lahore held Revenue Awami Khidmat Kachehri in DC office here Monday and disposed of more than 50 applications.

The court started at 10am and continued till 3pm. Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik himself checked all applications and directed the officials concerned to solve the visitors’ problems. Around 132 applications regarding correction of revenue record, issuance of Fard, Registration of Mutations, issuance of domicile and miscellaneous matters were received, out of which more than 50 applications were disposed of.

Similarly, miscellaneous applications were referred to education, health and MCL for redressing the people’s grievances. As far as the report of the first open court was concerned, the district administration had received 252 applications in total, out of which 235 were disposed of while 17 were under process.

Sanitation: On the directions of the chief minister, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) kicked off sanitation week here on Monday. The purpose of the sanitation week is to take extraordinary cleaning measures in the city. In this regard, the department has made extraordinary arrangements in the city followed by the clearance of open plots and sore points.

LWMC deployed its resources and made special cleanliness arrangements at Orange Line stations. LWMC CEO said that the department is working according to the plan formulated regarding sanitation week and following the plan special cleanliness arrangements are being made in every area of the city, especially outside and around public and private hospitals, educational institutes, mosques, graveyards, main roads, government offices, parks and commercial markets. The department is washing containers in connection with the sanitation week and special cleanliness operations are being carried out in the city in two shifts and in the third shift mechanical sweeping and washing will be enhanced, he said.