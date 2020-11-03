Visitors to shrines, other sites barred from bringing cameras

LAHORE:Foreign and local visitors to the shrines and other sites under the administrative control of Punjab Auqaf Department have been barred from bringing cameras along.

This has resulted in a major drop in the number of visitors and rise in the arguments between them and the staff of the department deployed at shrines, The News has learnt. According to sources at the Auqaf Department, foreign visitors have been asked to hire the local camera men deployed by the department on contract basis. These camera men charge heavy amounts from them. However, the tourists are not satisfied with the local photographer who cannot take pictures of the quality required by foreigners. The foreigners complained that they had been disappointed by the local camera men.

Sources in the Auqaf Department shared on the condition of anonymity that foreign visitors were allowed to take the picture of sites after the approval of administrators concerned present on the occasion. These administrators receive heavy amount as bribe from the foreign tourists to allow them photography, said the sources.

Earlier, the government had decided to promote religious tourism in the country. It is interesting to note that the foreign tourists who visit Nankana Sahib and other religious sites of Sikhs also visit the Muslim sites like Data Darbar and Badshahi Masjid. They should be allowed to take the pictures at Data Darbar. At this spokesperson to DG Auqaf said, foreign visitors usually come with the reference of the government of Pakistan. Photography is allowed to them after adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government, said spokesperson.

Rizwan Abbas, who hailed from a district of South Punjab, said that Zaireen/pilgrims from his village visit Bibi Pak Daman every year. They visit Badshahi Masjid and Data Darbar. They bring cameras to capture the memorable moments. Unfortunately, this year they were not allowed to enter the sites with cameras. They were asked to take the pictures only by the photographers hired by Auqaf Department on contract basis. He said it was against their culture that pictures of their women could be taken by a stranger. He feared that their pictures could be misused. He demanded the Punjab government allow all visitors to bring their cameras so that religious tourism could be promoted.

When contacted, Auqaf Department Director, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, said photography at 544 shrines across the Punjab was not allowed. He said that even foreigners were not allowed to take pictures of the sites. He said majority of the foreigners visit Badshahi Masjid and Masjid Wazir Khan. According to him, in the past, there were many complaints that couples used to take pictures in an objectionable way.