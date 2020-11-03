PML-N ‘sympathises’ with Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari expressed ‘sympathy’ with Fayyazul Hassan Chohan over his removal as Punjab Information Minister here on Monday.

Reacting to Chohan’s removal, she said PML-N has sympathy for Fayyaz. She said this was the result of being more loyal to this corrupt and incompetent government. She said Fayyaz did a lot of politics on Sharif family to secure his seat but unfortunately all his efforts went in vain.

She said that the appointment of Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant on Information in Punjab was not understandable. She said the Supreme Judicial Council has already ordered contempt proceedings against Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She said PML-N rejected the appointment of a person who insulted the judiciary as a special assistant to the prime minister. She demanded the government immediately withdraw her notification regarding Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information.