Dr Yasmin Rashid warns of 2nd wave of virus

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received six Bio-Safety Cabinets donated by the World Health Organisation at the Lab of TB Control Programme, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here Monday. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (r) Usman Younis, World Health Organisation representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, officials of TB Control Programme, Rafia Haider, Dr Jamshed and other officials were present on the occasion.

The health minister thanked the WHO for giving away Bio-Safety Cabinets which would significantly enhance the department’s capacity for corona and other tests a great deal. All of these Bio-Safety Cabinets will be installed at different BSL-3 Labs in Punjab. The testing capacity is increased by around 600 tests a cabinet apiece in a day, she said adding that 16 BSL Labs were performing corona tests in public sector and overall more than 50 labs in Punjab had the capacity to perform corona tests. The WHO has always been supportive in challenges. The government is implementing corona SOPs in accordance with the WHO guidelines to control virus transmission.

The minister warned that the second wave of corona pandemic was much more severe globally than the first wave. Europe is re-imposing lockdowns as winter comes. We have already scaled up the capacity to fight epidemics and pandemics in Punjab. Our facilities are well-prepared, doctors learnt so much and we have developed a capacity to fight the pandemic, she said.

WHO representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that WHO would continue to support Pakistan. He appreciated Punjab Health Minister for taking measures to control the pandemic. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Usman Younis said Punjab had intensified the process of Contact Tracing in the wake of increasing number of cases. He said there was strong potential of increase in the number of cases due to smog factor in Lahore; hence people must be especially vigilant.