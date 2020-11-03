close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Ijaz Hassan Qureshi, brother of famous journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to be bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Latest News

More From Lahore