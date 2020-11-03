CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Ijaz Hassan Qureshi, brother of famous journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to be bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.