Another PML-N MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Monday.

He reposed trust in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and strongly condemned the spate of contentious statements against the institutions. He apprised the chief minister of the problems of the constituency. The CM assured him of solving the problems on a priority basis. Naeem Abbas Chandia was also present.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that the institutions were the pride of the nation and any attempt to traduce them was, in fact, a conspiracy of weakening the country. Every such effort will be foiled with the support of the people, the CM warned. It is regrettable the opposition parties are bent upon weakening the democracy as their conduct is a clear negation of national interest, the CM added.

He said that the PTI government would continue to support the institutions. He stressed that the government was fully engaged in serving the masses and genuine problems faced by the parliamentarians would be solved on a priority basis. No one will be allowed to interrupt the development process; he said and added the past governments deprived the small districts of development. The resources are provided for the development of Muzaffargarh and other districts of Southern Punjab for the first time, he added.

Azhar Abbas Chandia thanked the CM for solving the problems and giving respect to the parliamentarians. Opposition: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are frustrated, adding that the elements bent upon weakening the national interest are devoid of intellect and wisdom.

In a statement, the chief minister maintained that the opposition leaders lacked political acumen, adding that unnatural alliance was going to disintegrate soon. The opposition alliance has lost ground and it is better the opposition should realise facts, the CM advised. Those who are talking against the institutions for the sack of regaining power are not loyal to the nation he said.

The politics demand dignity and suave behaviour and the indecent style of politics will not succeed. The state institutions are the pride of the nation and the PTI government will not let their respect down, the CM concluded.