Amy win National Taekwondo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Army won the National Taekwondo Championship, while WAPDA took the second position and Air Force grabbed the third place.
Army won 17 gold, 8 silver and two bronze medals. WAPDA came second with 7 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals, while Air Force came third with 5 gold, 5 silver and 15 bronze medals. Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mahmood was also present.