Amy win National Taekwondo

LAHORE: Army won the National Taekwondo Championship, while WAPDA took the second position and Air Force grabbed the third place.

Army won 17 gold, 8 silver and two bronze medals. WAPDA came second with 7 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals, while Air Force came third with 5 gold, 5 silver and 15 bronze medals. Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mahmood was also present.