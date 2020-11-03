Parkha wins Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz turned out to be the top performer in the 2nd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament, contested over 18 holes at the Royal Palm Golf Course here.
Parkha of Defence Raya produced the best gross round of the 18-hole contest. Her score of gross 75 fetched her the title. Suniya Osama of Garrison displayed superb golf skills, ending as the runner-up in gross segment of handicap zero to 15. In the net section, Ana James Gill (Royal Palm) won the first net and Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) picked up the second.
Other results:
Handicap 16-24: Shahzadi Gulfam, first gross; Aisha Moazzam, 2nd gross; Momina Tarrar, 3rd gross; Abbeda Salam, 1st net; Shaheen Bano Hamdai, 2nd net; Shaheen Irfan, 3rd net.
Handicap 25-36; Rabia Tiwana, 1st gross; Maimoona Azam, 2nd gross; Gulfareen Waheed, 3rd gross; Minaa Zainab, first net; Brig Nasira Shaheen, 2nd net; Uzma Khursheed, 3rd net.