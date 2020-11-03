Parkha wins Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz turned out to be the top performer in the 2nd Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament, contested over 18 holes at the Royal Palm Golf Course here.

Parkha of Defence Raya produced the best gross round of the 18-hole contest. Her score of gross 75 fetched her the title. Suniya Osama of Garrison displayed superb golf skills, ending as the runner-up in gross segment of handicap zero to 15. In the net section, Ana James Gill (Royal Palm) won the first net and Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) picked up the second.

Other results:

Handicap 16-24: Shahzadi Gulfam, first gross; Aisha Moazzam, 2nd gross; Momina Tarrar, 3rd gross; Abbeda Salam, 1st net; Shaheen Bano Hamdai, 2nd net; Shaheen Irfan, 3rd net.

Handicap 25-36; Rabia Tiwana, 1st gross; Maimoona Azam, 2nd gross; Gulfareen Waheed, 3rd gross; Minaa Zainab, first net; Brig Nasira Shaheen, 2nd net; Uzma Khursheed, 3rd net.