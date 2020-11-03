Bowlers dominate Central Punjab-KP match in 2nd XI QT

KARACHI: As many as 17 wickets fell on the opening day of the fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at KCCA Stadium on Monday.

After being put into bat, Central Punjab were skittled out for 138 in 54.1 overs. Bilawal Iqbal hit unbeaten 43 which came off 60 balls and included three fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Wasim Junior claimed 3-28 while Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi and Irfanullah Shah took two wickets apiece. In response, KP were reeling at 100-7 at stumps. Mohammad Haris scored 34 from 40 balls, hitting six fours. Kamran Afzal was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets for 34 runs.

At TMC Ground, Northern’s Umar Waheed’s decision to bat first back-fired as they were bundled out for 169 in 64.1 overs by Balochistan. Kashif Iqbal scored 49 from 111 balls. Mohammad Talha took 4-17, while Jalat Khan and Hayatullah got three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, Balochistan were 134-3 at stumps with Awais Zia scoring 63 not out. Awais’ 68-ball innings included eight fours and two sixes. He knitted a 67-run second-wicket partnership with Azeem Ghumman (31 off 45 balls, two fours and a six). Left-arm spinner Farhan Shafiq took 2-32.

Here at SBP Ground, Shahnawaz took 5-31 to help Sindh dismiss Southern Punjab for 126. Mukhtar Ahmed scored 91-ball 35, hitting five fours. Waqar Hussain contributed 30 from 49 balls. Spinner Abrar Ahmed got 3-34. At stumps, Sindh were 52-1.