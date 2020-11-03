Batsmen’s poor show disappoints Hondo

RAWALPINDI: Following a lackluster performance by his charges, Zimbabwe’s acting head coach Douglas Hondo looked dejected and said that he was expecting a much better performance from his team in the second One-Day International against Pakistan.

Talking to media, Hondo said that following a close first ODI, another good show by his batsmen was on the cards on Sunday. “It was disappointing to see the batsmen losing their wickets to bad shots. The wicket was going well and there was a good chance of a better show. But my batsmen kept losing their wickets. That is really a matter of concern for me,” he said.

Hondo played down Iftikhar Ahmed’s impact as an off-spinner. “It will be unjust to say that Iftikhar’s bowling had taken us by surprise. We have two very good off-spinners in our team and we had enough training against them. The weak shots from my batsmen resulted in the heavy defeat,” he said.

He hoped that every player would show his best in the last One-Day International on Tuesday (today). “We desperately need a win to get on the board in the Super Series campaign. We require points to stay in the hunt for a place in the World Cup,” Hondo said.