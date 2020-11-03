Karachi's men, women teams win Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw titles

KARACHI: Karachi men's and women's teams won the 9th Sindh Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw Championship at Hyderabad on Sunday.

In men's final, Karachi clinched the trophy by defeating Benazirabad 2-0 after an interesting contest. In women's final, Karachi clinched the title by defeating Mirpur Khas 2-0. Earlier, Karachi beat Sukkur 2-0 in the first men's semi-final played at MCB Hall, Hyderabad. In the second semi-final, Benazirabad defeated Mirpur Khas 2-1.

In the first women's semi-final, Karachi had defeated Benazirabad 2-0 and Mirpurkhas defeated Hyderabad 2-0 in the second semi-final. Farhan Khan of Karachi was declared the best player of the championship.