SA’s delegation undergoes Covid-19 tests

ISLAMABAD: The South African security delegation headed by Mike Gajjar underwent Covid-19 tests upon its arrival here at the Islamabad airport Monday morning.

The other members of the delegation include Mohamed Zunaid Wadee (security manager), Stephen Craig (SACA representative) and Rory Steyn (CSA security consultant). “Once we receive the test reports and the delegation members complete a 36-hour quarantine period, they will be free to pursue their activities in Islamabad and later in Karachi. They are also expected to watch the third One-Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Stadium today (Tuesday),” a Pakistan Cricket Board official said.