25 ODIs for curator Ashraf, and counting

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Ashraf, the head curator at the Pindi Stadium, celebrated his silver jubilee of One-Day International matches on Sunday.

The venue has been hosting international matches for 28 years and Ashraf has been looking after pitch preparation in all this time. Son of Mohammad Bashir, Ashraf has prepared pitches for all the 25 ODIs that the Pindi Stadium has hosted so far. Tuesday’s (today’s) game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be his 26th.

“I have the honour of preparing pitches for all the 25 One-Day Internationals at the Pindi Stadium,” Ashraf said while talking to ‘The News’. “From the first match at the venue between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1992 till now I have prepared all the pitches.

“For about seven to eight years I was not part of the ground staff but there was no international cricket at the venue either,” he added. While sharing a news item written by this correspondent in which the Sri Lankan coaching staff had praised the pitch in 1992, Ashraf said: “You know all about the arrangements for that ODI when besides pitch preparation we were asked to lay artificial grass on the field to ensure that fielders did not get hurt. We collected artificial grass from the entire Pothohar region.

“The match was organised just before the World Cup so the orders from the top were to make sure it went ahead as scheduled.” Ashraf started his career with preparation of two pitches at the Gujranwala Stadium, which hosted two back-to-back internationals including one against West Indies. He was also part of the panel that prepared the pitch for the 1987 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar.

“I have a special liking for Pindi where I have spent most of my time as a professional curator. The stadium also hosted a number of 1996 World Cup matches. I am glad captains have always given full marks to the ODI and Test pitches that I have prepared,” he said.

“I will never forget former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell’s words in 1998. Though Zimbabwe lost the decisive ODI by a huge margin of 111 runs, he praised me and patted me on the back for preparing what he called a wonderful strip,” Ashraf added.