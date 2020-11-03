Skipper Nauman leads Northern to big win over Central Punjab

KARACHI: Skipper Nauman Ali led from the front by producing excellent match figures of 11-108 to enable Northern to overwhelm defending champions Central Punjab by nine wickets on the third day of their second round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at NBP Sports Complex on Monday.

This was the second successive defeat for Azhar Ali-led Central Punjab who had been beaten by Sindh by six wickets in the first round. This was Northern’s first win in two games.

After conceding a huge 195-run first innings lead, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 64-2 and were bowled out for 227 to set a target of only 33 for Northern who achieved that in five overs after losing one wicket. Left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi got the only wicket of Umair Masood (21) which fell, collecting 6-111 in the match.

Skipper Azhar Ali, who was batting on 24 on Sunday, struck 63, his first fifty in the event. Pakistan Test skipper struck eight fours in his 150-ball knock. Kamran Akmal hit 49 off 43 balls, striking ten fours. Usman Salahuddin, who was not out on seven on Sunday, fell for 14 while young Ahmed Safi Abdullah hammered four sixes and three fours in his 26-ball quick-fire 35.

Nauman, who had got 4-55 in the first innings, sizzled again with his left-arm spin bowling by producing 7-53 in 25.3 overs. This was the third 10-wicket haul for Sanghar-born 34-year old bowler.

Central Punjab posted 159 in their first innings. In response Northern staged 354 all out. At the UBL Sports Complex, Sindh gained a 54-run lead when after scoring 361 they dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 307. KP had resumed their first innings at 136-4. Rehan Afridi struck 53 off 126 balls, striking seven fours while Usman Shinwari smacked six fours and two sixes in his 49 which came off 72 balls. The two overnight not out batsmen Kamran Ghulam (20) and Khalid Usman (33) fell early. Off-spinner Ashiq Ali was the pick of the bowlers with 5-94 in 32.4 overs, while fast bowler Sohail Khan got 3-46 in 18 overs.

After taking lead, Sindh were 74-3 in their second innings at stumps with Asad Shafiq batting on nine. Omair bin Yousuf hit 36 off 104 balls, striking four fours. Khurram Manzoor (18) and Saud Shakeel (10) once again failed to play big innings. Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 2-27.

Here at National Stadium, despite gaining a 41-run lead, Balochistan were on the verge of losing the game against Southern Punjab who made a deramatic fightback in the show. Balochistan were skittled out for only 112 in their second innings which lasted for only 31.3 overs, setting a target of 154 for Southern Punjab. Imran Butt (32), Ammad Butt (27) and Imran Farhat (21*) were the notable contributors.

Leggie Zahid Mahmood once again did a fine job, capturing 4-20, for a match tally of 7-121. Dilbar Hussain and Test pacer Mohammad Abbas got two wickets each.

Southern Punjab were 70-3 in their second innings, still needing 84 runs to win. Saif Badar (23*) and Umar Siddiq (14*) were at the crease. Test leggie Yasir Shah got 2-19, taking his match-tally to seven so far.

Earlier, in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 361 all out, Southern Punjab resumed their innings at 245-5 and were folded for 331 in 92.2 overs. Salman Ali Agha, who was batting on 52 on Sunday, fell after scoring 97. He hit 13 fours from 141 deliveries. He added 115 runs for the sixth wicket with Imran Rafiq, who remained not out on 56. Imran, who was batting on 20 on the second day, smacked seven fours from 126 balls.

Yasir Shah got 5-115 in 28.2 overs. Khurram Shehzad and Taj Wali claimed two wickets each. Mohammad Abbas replaced Bilawal Bhatti in the match as a concussion substitute. Bilawal had received a blow while facing Khurram Shahzad in the morning session on Monday during his side’s first innings.

The CT scan conducted on Bilawal at a hospital on Monday afternoon was all clear and the all-rounder has been discharged from the hospital, said PCB in a media release. He has been advised complete rest for the next few days, the PCB statement added. Bilawal is under the observation of the physiotherapist of the team at the hotel, an official told ‘The News’.