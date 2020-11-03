Allied Bank win T20 Cricket League

LAHORE: Allied Bank beat Meezan Bank by 28 runs to win the CPL T20 Cricket League Trophy. Allied Bank batting first scored 152/4. Muhammad Sarfraz scored 55, Rizwan Aslam 33 and Junaid Maqsood 26 not out. Muhammad Ishtiaq got 1/17, Yaseen Cheema 1/34 and Zeeshan Ahmad 1/38.

In reply, Meezan Bank managed only 124/7. Muhammad Rizwan scored 26 not out and Shan Khan 22. Sardar Ali got 2/16, Rizwan Aslam 1/5, Faiz Sultan 1/15, Zain 1/17 and Noor Mustafa 1/20.

Rizwan Aslam was declared the best player of the tournament, Muhammad Sarfraz the man of the match, and Yousaf Iftikhar the best fielder.