Navy complete clean sweep at National Sailing Câ€™ships

KARACHI: Navy completed a clean sweep of the National Sailing Championships 2020 by dominating each and every class.

Defending champion Najeebullah of Navy emerged as the champion of the Laser Standard competition by winning the last two races of the three-day event late Sunday. Muzammil Hassan of Navy made a strong comeback, finishing overall second. Azeem of PAF ended third.

In 470 Class competition after tough races, Navyâ€™s duo Rahman Ullah and Khalid Hussain claimed gold, beating defending champions Xerxes Avari and Mehboob of Sindh on tie-breaker. Raheem Dad Khan and Kashif Saeed won the bronze medal.

In windsurfing (RSX Class), Tariq Ali and Qasim Abbas of Navy won gold and silver medals, respectively. Irfan Butt of PAF clinched bronze. Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) organised the event in the sea in front of Clifton.