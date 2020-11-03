Sindh retain National U19 One-Day title

LAHORE: Northern presented the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament title to Sindh on a silver platter when they lost their last nine wickets for 38 runs to lose the final by 53 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 243 runs in 50 overs for victory, Northern were cruising at 151 for one before they were mesmerised by wrist-spinner Aaliyan Mehmood to be spun out for 189 in 44.3 overs.

Aaliyan returned figures of 10-0-45-4 to not only pick up the player of the final award, but also finish the tournament as the third most successful bowler with 24 wickets, including four four-fers. He averaged 15.6, while his economy rate was 3.69.

Left-arm spinner Faisal Akram of Southern was the most successful bowler with 27 wickets, including two five-fers, while Mubasir Khan of Northern ended the tournament with 26 wickets at an average of 12.42, including two four-fers.

Faisal was later declared the best bowler of the tournament, while Mubasir for his 26 wickets and 332 runs was named the player of the tournament. After Hassan Abid Kiyani departed early, Mohammad Shoaib Khan and Abdul Faseeh stitched up a 147-run second-wicket partnership to put Northern on course for a comfortable victory.

But the dismissal of Shoaib, who scored a 84-ball 71 with six fours, and Abdul Faseeh within a space of four runs resulted in a huge collapse as Sindh bowlers got on top of Northern batsmen.

Faseeh, who fell to Adeel Meo, scored 70 with five fours from 99 balls. The 17-year-old, who was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament, finished the competition with 524 runs, including a century and five half-centuries. Sindhâ€™s Mubashir Nawaz was the second most successful batsman with 390 runs, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwaâ€™s Maaz Sadaqat (363 runs).

Zameer Shah took two for 26, Adeel bagged two for 32 and Talha Ahsan snapped up two for 36. Earlier, Sindh were helped by wicketkeeper-batsman Ghazi Ghouri and Rizwan Mehmood to a respectable 242 for eight after they were in a spot of bother at 93 for four.

Rizwan held the top-order together with a quality 53 from 87 balls with six fours and a six. Ghazi and Kashif Ali (38 off 39 with five fours and a six) added 70 runs for the seventh wicket. Ghazi contributed 62 from 83 balls with seven fours.

For Northern, Faizan Saleem and Mubasir Khan got four wickets each, conceding 19 and 47 runs, respectively. The National Under-19 three-day Tournament will commence on Thursday. In the first round, Balochistan will take on Sindh at LCCA stadium, Lahore; Central Punjab will meet Southern Punjab at Rana Navedul Hasan Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura; and Northern will square off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.