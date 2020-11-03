Pakistan experimenting with young pacers: Waqar

RAWALPINDI: Fast bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that Pakistan were going through an experimental phase to judge the utility of the young pacers in each format.

According to the former fast bowling great, in the current lot only Shaheen Shah Afridi had the capability of delivering in all the three formats. Talking to media persons, Waqar said it was not easy to attain perfection at the outset of one’s career. “Sometimes you go wrong while on some occasions you achieve success. It is how you progress as a fast bowler,” he said.

“We are going through a critical experimental phase to find out which emerging bowler is more suited to a particular format. “Amongst the fresh faces, Shaheen is the only bowler who is suited to all formats mainly because of his height, speed and variety. He has the ability to take wickets in any format and in all conditions. We are experimenting with others.

“All other youngsters are new to international cricket, so we need to make them play international cricket and see what they are capable of. Musa Khan and Haris Rauf have already been given debuts in the One-Day International series against Zimbabwe. We have others in mind.

“But one thing everyone should keep in mind; a bowler cannot be developed overnight. He needs to stay in the international circuit for some time before emerging as an asset to the team. That is what we are working on. We are trying to prepare them for all types of cricket,” he said.

Waqar praised Haris’ aggression, saying he could be of a big advantage to Pakistan in future. “What Haris needs is experience and coaching. He has everything to become a future bowling star.”

About Iftikhar Ahmed’s future role in the Pakistan team, Waqar said it is always handy to have an extra option in bowling. “In cricket sometimes your best bowler can go wrong. In these circumstances, you should have a sixth option. Iftikhar delivered beyond our imagination,” he said.

Speaking about young batsman Haider Ali, Waqar said: “He is a good addition to the bench. He is a modern type of a batsman who hardly takes time to get into top gear. We need such batsmen for future,” he said.