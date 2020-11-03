Zimbabwe look to salvage pride at Pindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: As Zimbabwe look to salvage some pride going into the third One-Dayer against Pakistan here at Pindi Stadium today (Tuesday), they will find a much friendlier track to fulfill their ambition of getting on the points on the Super Series table.

On the other hand, the hosts aim to sweep the series by winning the third ODI and taking their points to 30 — equal to top of the table England that have already played six internationals winning three and losing as many in the process. By winning the third One-Dayer, Pakistan will be going top of the table at very early stage of the race for a place in the World Cup as a direct qualifier.

“The pitch at the Pindi Stadium would be a batting-friendly and possibly the best one for the series. Now all depends on a batsman how he gets runs,” Head Curator Mohammad Ashraf said.

Pakistan are expected to make some changes in the playing lineup for the final One-Dayer of the series. Mohammad Husnain, Zafar Gohar, and Fakhar Zaman are in line to make a comeback in the ODI squad for the last match at the expense of Abid Ali, Haris Raif, and Imad Wasim, who were not included in the fifteen-member squad named on Monday.

Zafar is likely to be seen in action in the ODI following a wait of five years as he played his last match against England in Sharjah in 2015. Husnain has already played five internationals for the country without any real luck. Fakhar has an impressive record against Zimbabwe and has also scored a double century in the process.

“There could be more changes as the occasion is good enough to try their bench strength. We are preparing for tough international assignments ahead and as such require to test backup players,” a team official, when approached, said.

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha has already warned his charges that their best efforts would only help them defeat Pakistan in the last One-Dayer. “Definitely we require a victory to get going for our quest to qualify directly for the World Cup. We would be needing a win even when the series has already been lost. A victory in the third ODI would help us make right moves in that direction. I want my players to put up their best efforts in the last ODI game,” Chibhabha said.

Zimbabwe are expected to play their best combination in the final One-Day match. Pakistan 15-member squad: Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan.

Zimbabwe team: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

Match officials: Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (On-field Umpires), Ahsan Raza (Third Umpire), Asif Yaqoob (Fourth Umpire); Javed Malik (Match Referee).