Iran will focus on ‘actions’ of new US govt

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will focus on the "actions" of the new US administration rather than who wins the White House, a day before Americans vote. "Our position is clear: we do not look at (what happens) tomorrow, we will be watching the approach of the new US administration, whichever party it’s from," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

"More than the result of the election, we will pay attention to the actions" of whoever is president, he added. Since unilaterally withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and world powers in 2018, the Republican administration of President Donald Trump has re-imposed -- and extended -- crippling sanctions on Iran.