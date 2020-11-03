Joe Biden: From tragedy to the verge of triumph!

He has suffered profound personal tragedy and seen his earlier political ambitions thwarted, but veteran Democrat Joe Biden hopes his pledge to unify Americans will deliver him the presidency after nearly half a century in Washington.

Rarely has the profile of opposing presidential nominees differed so sharply as in the 2020 race, which pits the empathetic Biden, with decades of leadership and a blue-collar upbringing, against brawling President Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman who insists he remains the outsider.

But in his decades-long White House quest -- Biden has run twice before -- the optimist from Delaware maintains he can shift the tone in America from anger and suspicion to dignity and respect.

"We only have two more days! Two more days, we can put an end to this presidency that has from the very beginning sought to divide us, to tear us apart," he said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"Folks. In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. In two days we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate, poured gasoline on every opportunity he had all across this nation."

At 77 and leading in the polls just days ahead of the November 3 vote, Biden is on the cusp of becoming America’s oldest ever president. He would inherit a coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs of abating and an office he believes has had its credibility shattered by the "liar" Trump.

A loss to the unpopular president, the challenger said in a candid moment recently, would mean Biden is a "lousy" candidate -- and would certainly lower the curtain on a prolific if ultimately unfulfilling political career. But Biden is no shrinking violet. He has relentlessly hammered away at Trump’s handling of the pandemic and, in 2018, told students at a Florida university that he would "beat the hell out of him" if the two men were in high school.