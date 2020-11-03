close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

SEOUL: The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song "Baby Shark" became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays. The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colourful video.

"Baby Shark Dance", the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s "Despacito" as the most-watched video on the platform.

